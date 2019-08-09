Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.