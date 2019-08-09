Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Helius Medical Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS HSDT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 32,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,385. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

