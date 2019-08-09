Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. William Blair cut shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

