Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.27. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,635,000 after buying an additional 271,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,285,000 after buying an additional 238,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,038,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,938,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $99,903,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

