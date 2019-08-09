Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 73.58% from the stock’s current price.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,870. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,572,000 after acquiring an additional 716,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 457,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $25,653,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 196.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 417,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

