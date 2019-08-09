HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director William F. Owens Purchases 20,000 Shares

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director William F. Owens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 97,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 3.09.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

