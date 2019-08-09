Hikari Tsushin Inc. Invests $50,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.