Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213.57 ($2.79).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.95. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

