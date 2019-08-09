Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213.57 ($2.79).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.95. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.