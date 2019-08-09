Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of HCG traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.96. 249,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.32. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 2.5099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

