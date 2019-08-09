Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $361.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market cap of $202,781.00 and $361.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00251931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01194981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00089696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,516,876 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

