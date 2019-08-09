Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.09.

HZNP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,781. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,871 shares of company stock worth $682,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 90,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

