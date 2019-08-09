Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Announces Earnings Results

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HPT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 771,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 502,722 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 643.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 567,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 491,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,036,000 after buying an additional 429,383 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 492,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 251,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

HPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

