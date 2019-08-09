Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of HST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,469. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

