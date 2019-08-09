Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44114-5.49638 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 422,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

