Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

TWNK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $24,414,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 686,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 162,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 363,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

