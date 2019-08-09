HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Announces Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.55. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

