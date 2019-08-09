Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

HTHT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 204,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 491,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after buying an additional 1,428,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

