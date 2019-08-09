HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $5,286,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total transaction of $5,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.67. 781,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,198. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.80. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

