HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

HUBS traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -190.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $5,046,107.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,510,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,902 shares in the company, valued at $133,930,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,187 shares of company stock worth $18,472,682. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

