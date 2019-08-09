Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to $8.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an average rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

