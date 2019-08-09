Humaniq 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,871.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $32,871.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

