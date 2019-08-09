Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $315.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Hush has a market cap of $227,907.00 and $315.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

