Hydro Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $145,187.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDAX, BitForex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.43 or 0.04357021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,503,999,061 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Mercatox, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, CoinEx, DEx.top, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.