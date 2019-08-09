HyperCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.80 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00018178 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00256023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.01205871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00086947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000440 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.