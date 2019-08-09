HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Achieves $112,432.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $112,432.00 and approximately $267,824.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00251634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.01208778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00089294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

