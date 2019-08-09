Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HY stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $915.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $55,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,331.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoire G. Rankin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $310,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $937,300.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,813. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

