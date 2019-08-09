IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Trading 0.7% Higher

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, 500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,005% from the average session volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.19.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

