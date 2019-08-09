IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,215,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 439,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,106,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

