IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $272.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $290.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.22.

IAC stock opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

