Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Ichor stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $492.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 75,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

