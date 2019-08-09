ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77. ICU Medical has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

