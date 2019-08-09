IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IROQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.38. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

