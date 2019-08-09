Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 11,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,459. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.