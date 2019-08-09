Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading 13.3% Higher

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s stock price traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 4,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 40,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Company Profile (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.