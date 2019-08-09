Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,038,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 336,533 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 93,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

