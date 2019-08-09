Independent Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €130.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €137.50 ($159.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.00 ($170.93).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock traded down €3.86 ($4.49) during trading on Thursday, reaching €114.14 ($132.72). The company had a trading volume of 801,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 52 week low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 52 week high of €190.05 ($220.99). The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.