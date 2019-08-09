Independent Research Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($107.32).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €68.72 ($79.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 52 week high of €130.25 ($151.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.