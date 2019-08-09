Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 13,856 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $31,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on III shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

