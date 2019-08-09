Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Inseego updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 2,011,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,261. Inseego has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 71.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 205.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 124.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

