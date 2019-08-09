Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSG. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 159,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,159. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85. Inseego has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 205.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

