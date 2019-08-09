Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £22,140 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83).

Byron Elmer Grote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,000 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,720 ($66,274.66).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,864.40 ($24.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,131.33 ($27.85).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

