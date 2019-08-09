Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Insider Purchases $47,580.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,163.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.