Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Purchases 6,868 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 6,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $145,670.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Thong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Phillip Thong acquired 915 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,837.20.

Shares of FCBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 15,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

