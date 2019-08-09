Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Purchases 1,162 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Timothy J. Riddle bought 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,937.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,326.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.