Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Sells $711,700.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AGCO opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 524,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 173.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,743,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AGCO by 1,234.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

