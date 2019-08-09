Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CIO Sells $1,447,600.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $153.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,577,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

