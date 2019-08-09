Insider Selling: Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) Insider Sells 8,350,000 Shares of Stock

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) insider David Paull sold 8,350,000 shares of Aspire Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$141,950.00 ($100,673.76).

Shares of Aspire Mining stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. 3,690,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,000. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Aspire Mining Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.02.

Get Aspire Mining alerts:

About Aspire Mining

Aspire Mining Limited, a metallurgical coal and infrastructure company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Mongolia. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Ovoot coking coal project located in Northern Mongolia. It also holds 90% interest in the Nuurstei coking coal project, as well as builds and operates rail from the town of Erdenet to the Ovoot Coking Coal Railway in northern Mongolia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspire Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspire Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.