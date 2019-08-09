Insider Selling: Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $313,131.33 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clorox stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.