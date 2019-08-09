Insider Selling: Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 69.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,021 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $45,517,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,150,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 353,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

