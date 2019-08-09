Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $10,449.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $10,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $93,100.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SFBC stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 98,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

